VSU Announces Reduced Summer Fees, Year-Round Pell Grant

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — With a focus on increasing retention, progression, and graduation rates, Valdosta State University is making it easier for students to continue their education year-round.

In response to student feedback, VSU is now offering a reduced mandatory fee schedule for undergraduate and graduate students attending on-campus classes and taking less than five credit hours during the upcoming Summer 2018 semester.

These students typically pay $925.50 a semester in mandatory health, activity, athletic, technology, transportation, facility, access card, and institutional fees. The reduced fee schedule will result in a cost savings of about 33 percent to 47 percent.

Tuition rates will remain the same.

“Many of our students take a reduced course load in the summer to finish necessary prerequisites, catch up with their peers, or get ahead in their studies,” shared Dr. Rodney Carr, vice president for the Division of Student Success. “Reducing the amount of fees in the summer terms allows VSU students to make progress towards graduating on time without incurring a significant financial burden.”

All half-time, three-quarter-time, and full-time undergraduate students who qualified for the Pell Grant during the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters are eligible to apply for additional funds during the upcoming Summer 2018 semester.

The United States Department of Education recently announced the restoration of year-round Pell Grant funding, allowing students an opportunity to complete their higher education goals in less time and with less debt.

Doug Tanner, director of VSU’s Office of Financial Aid, said he and his team were thrilled when they received word that Congress had approved the year-round Pell Grant. He said many students depend on those funds to achieve their dream of earning a bachelor’s degree in a timeframe that meets their individual needs.

Students must take six or more credit hours — either on campus or online — to qualify for Pell Grant funding. They must also be eligible to receive Pell Grant funds.

Eligible students may also qualify for additional funding support through Georgia’s HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship and Zell Miller Scholarship or through the United States Department of Education’s Federal Student Loan Program.

Applications for Summer 2018 financial aid are available at www.valdosta.edu/financialaid. Students are encouraged to complete that application as soon as possible to ensure their awards are processed in a timely manner.

Registration for the Summer 2018 semester begins Monday, April 2. Tuition and fees must be paid by midnight on Friday, May 11, for the Summer I session; midnight on Friday, June 8, for the Summer II and Summer III sessions; and midnight on Thursday, July 5, for the Summer IV session.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/registrar/documents/summer-and-fall-2018-registration-guide.pdf

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/financial-services/students/services/tuition-and-fee-schedules.php

https://www.valdosta.edu/admissions/financial-aid/

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/financial-services/students/