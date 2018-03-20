VHS Student Selected for Class of 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy

Chasidy describes herself as “passionate about teaching, culinary arts, business management and community outreach. I dream to open and operate a K-12 school that prepares students for success in all aspects of life.”

According to the Disney Dreamers Academy website, potential Dreamers must be between the ages of 13–19, live in the United States, and be enrolled in high school grades 9–12 when applying.

Disney seeks students with a winning combination of attributes that reflect strong character, positive attitude, and persistence to take advantage of opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Intellectually curious – Creative and quick-witted

Compassionate – Gives to others who need their assistance

Courageous – Overcomes obstacles, brave, spirited, survivor

Leader – The “go-to” person, pursues ideas with passion

Attitude: