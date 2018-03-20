VHS Student Selected for Class of 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy
According to the Disney Dreamers Academy website, potential Dreamers must be between the ages of 13–19, live in the United States, and be enrolled in high school grades 9–12 when applying.
Disney seeks students with a winning combination of attributes that reflect strong character, positive attitude, and persistence to take advantage of opportunities.
Key Attributes:
- Intellectually curious – Creative and quick-witted
- Compassionate – Gives to others who need their assistance
- Courageous – Overcomes obstacles, brave, spirited, survivor
- Leader – The “go-to” person, pursues ideas with passion
Attitude:
- Dreams about their future
- Positive approach to life
- Grateful and humble
- Takes advantage of resources
Disney Dreamers Academy is a power-packed, 4-day event held annually at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in which 100 select high school students, ages 13-19, are inspired to dream big and get a jump-start on making those dreams come true! Students chosen to attend travel from every corner of the country to participate in a series of sessions and workshops held within the magical setting of Walt Disney World Resort, virtually turning the theme parks into vibrant classrooms where Dreamers can imagine bright futures, make exciting discoveries and learn how to put their goals into action.
Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences while working side by side with some of today’s top celebrities, community and industry leaders and dedicated Disney Cast members.
Disney Dreamers Academy Aims to:
- Inspire students through immersive and inspirational guest speakers
- Introduce a world of possibilities in a variety of interactive career sessions, ranging from animation, journalism, entertainment and entrepreneurship to culinary arts, medicine and zoology
- Prepare students for the future through developing skills such as networking and interviewing
As the visionary founder of the Walt Disney Company, Disney created a legacy that has transcended his lifetime, leaving behind a brand and company renowned for its rich and unique heritage. Students participating in Disney Dreamers Academy will follow in the footsteps of Walt Disney, the ultimate dreamer, and leave prepared to be a role model for others as they believe in the power of their dreams and make a positive difference in their communities and the world.