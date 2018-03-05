VHS Speech and Debate Team Recognized as Martha Dye School of Excellence

Valdosta High School Speech and Debate:

Congratulations to the Wildcat Speech and Debate Team for being recognized as the Martha Dye School of Excellence at the GFCA Varsity State Championships – these are the only awards that look at school size/division.

The team also won the 3rd place Sweepstakes Award in Speech. This group of kids is AMAZING. Every one of them is a champion when it comes to work ethic, competitiveness, attitude, and sportsmanship.

Individual Awards: Constance Roberts – State Champion (Nov) in Program or Oral Interpretation! Zoe Martin – Runner- Up in Humorous Interpretation (Var). Constance Roberts – Runner Up Program of Oral Interpretation (Var). Marvens Cherelus – 3rd Place Humorous Interpretation. Shelby Knowles – 4th Place Humorous Interpretation. Kathryn Plumb – 5th Place Dramatic Interpretation Patrick Childress – 5th Place Humorous Interpretation. Kathryn Plumb – 6th Place (House) Congressional Debate. Jay Patel – Quarterfinalist Lincoln Douglas Debate. Albert Kang – Octofinalist Lincoln Douglas Debate.