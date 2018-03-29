VECA Students Sign For The Next Level

Valdosta – Valdosta Early College Academy hosted its 3rd Annual Reach Higher College Signing Day.

VECA had students that signed to several colleges and military.

Stacey Grady signed with Arizona State University The U.S. Air Force has two sign with them including Antonio Johnson and Katelyn Mays. Nadia Bell signed to go to East Georgia State College.

Georgia Military College had Joyous Simpson sign to them. Georgia State University had 3 sign with them including Joel Borgella, Jr., Ma’at Chastang and Michael Williams

Terrica Denson is going Spellman College.

Benny Zhang will be going up north to the University of Georgia.

Steven Gardner signed with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Several students signed with Valdosta State University including Jayde Alford, Christopher Bailey, Brandon Booker, Jamal Grant, Bree Reaves, Samuel Sandwell and Alaysha Taylor.

Pictures below are shown in order of students signing.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun