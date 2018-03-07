Valdosta Tries To Keep Perfect Season Going Before Region

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High Baseball is trying to continue their perfect season before region play starts.

Valdosta is playing against the Berrien Rebels tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Valdosta. Berrien comes into the game against VHS at 4-3. Berrien’s region play will start on March 13th against Pierce County.

Valdosta’s region play starts this Friday against Northside Warner Robins. Northside has been struggling so far against non-region play but what a better way to turn it around against the possible 10-0 Cats.

Tune in to Rock 106.9 for every region game of the 2018 season.

2018 Region Games: http://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/valdosta-wildcats-(valdosta,ga)/baseball/schedule.htm

About the Author: Chase Calhoun