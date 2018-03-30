Valdosta State Prison Hiring Correctional Officers

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Corrections will host a hiring event for correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison April 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Qualified candidates must be at least 18 year old of age, have no felony convictions, be a US citizen and have a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants are asked to bring a complete application (available at gdc.jobs.com), high school diploma or GED transcript, valid driver’s license, social security car, birth certificate, DD214 (military), sealed SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores and loose fitting/athletic attire.

Interviews, physical training test and physical examination will be held on site. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.

The event will be held at the Valdosta State University University Center Building 4, 1500 North Patterson St.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief