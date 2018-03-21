Valdosta Regional Crime Lab Technician Tracy Haddix Graduates from the National Training Academy for Latent Print Examiner

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

Crime Scene Technician Tracy Haddix traveled to Meridian Mississippi and began an intense training program for latent print examination in October of 2017 and graduated March 2, 2018. The Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory sent Haddix to obtain her certification as a latent print examiner with the renowned American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors/Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD/LAB) accredited agency, Ron Smith and Associates, INC. The first academy of its scale in the United States and internationally known as the premier forensic identification training company.

The National Training Academy for Latent Print Examiner is a rigorous 20-week training program where students are required to meet stringent educational, ethical, and visual acuity standards to even be accepted into the program. Throughout the academy, Tracy was routinely tested to ensure her competence in each module of instruction and passed a series of practical test even more difficult than the International Association of Identifiers Certification for Latent Print Examiner’s course (IAICLPE).

“With this achievement, Tracy brings her training and skills back to Valdosta and our local crime laboratory, which has already made a major impact in solving crimes and speeding up the criminal justice system in Valdosta and the South Georgia Region. Laboratory Director Becky Parker-Hall and I are very proud of Tracy”, stated Chief Brian Childress.