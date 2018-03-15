Valdosta Police Make Another Arrest for a Vehicle Break-In

Valdosta Police Report:

On March 13, 2018 at approximately 10pm, a citizen called 911 and requested assistance from the Valdosta Police Department. Valdosta PD officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim who reported that her purse had been stolen from her car. The victim was working at a local business while her car was broken into.

Through a separate investigation, a suspect was identified as, Micah Harris. Harris was found by Valdosta Police while officers were investigating another complaint. Harris was initially observed in a wooded area close to several businesses.

When law enforcement attempted contact with Harris, he began running from officers. However, within minutes he was located and detained. The subsequent investigation revealed that Harris had entered into the victim’s vehicle and had stolen multiple items. Harris was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without further incident.

Warrant applicants were presented to the Magistrate’s Court of Lowndes County and a Felony charge of Theft by Entering Auto was signed against Harris.

“This again is community policing at its best. Yes it was bad someone’s car was broken into but with the help of our citizens, we can solve these crimes and hopefully prevent others,” said Chief Brian Childress.