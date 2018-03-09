Valdosta Police Investigate Armed Robbery to a Business

Valdosta Police Report:

On March 8, 2018 at approximately 2:45 am, Valdosta Police Department uniformed patrol officers responded to an armed robbery to a business in the 700 block of South Patterson Street (the business does not have a name, but it is a retail/food store).

Police Officers arrived and made contact with store employees who advised officers that they had been robbed. Employees reported that when they were locking up, a previous customer, later identified as Torrey Hunter, knocked on the door asking to come back inside to get property that he left. After allowing him back in, Hunter brandished a weapon and demanded money. One of employees was then struck by Hunter (receiving only superficial injuries). Hunter, after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, fled the area. The victim was able to additionally identify the vehicle that the offender left the scene in.

Valdosta Police Detectives and Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Scene Technicians responded to scene to assist in the investigation.

Later in the morning, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle, which later led detectives to Hunter where he was taken into custody. Detectives interviewed Hunter and afterward he was transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he is being held pending arrest warrants for:

 Armed Robbery (FELONY),

 Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

 Battery (Misdemeanor)

*Further charges are pending.

“The Valdosta Police Department acknowledges the courage of the victim in this case to speak with law enforcement and helping to identify the offender. Also recognized is the hard work of the Lowndes County Deputies for locating the vehicle and the VPD detectives for their skilled investigation that will help this dangerous subject in off of our city streets,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.