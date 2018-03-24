Valdosta Police Holds Community Forum With Public
Valdosta Police Department Press Release:
The Valdosta Police Department is hosting the second Community Forum of 2018 on Thursday, April 12th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Valdosta/Lowndes Parks and Recreation Auditorium located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta. All community members and leaders in South Georgia are invited.
The department started the quarterly forums in 2013 with the local civil rights groups to include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).
In 2014, the forums were expanded to all members of the public to include members of civil rights groups. The purpose of the forums are multi-faceted:
Discuss any concerns the community may have with the Valdosta Police Department
Discuss concerns regarding the issues in the United States between law enforcement and the
community to include recent incidents
Discuss crime issues in Valdosta to include crime prevention efforts
To provide the community with better access to the Chief of Police and his command staff
To share ideas with the department in areas to include police/community relations and crime
prevention
Valdosta Police 2018 Complaints and status
Valdosta Police 2018 Use of Force
Valdosta Police 2018 Vehicle Pursuits
Valdosta 2018 Crime YTD to include any high-profile cases and arrests
Community Policing Efforts YTD
Police Recruiting efforts
Any other topics the community wishes to discuss