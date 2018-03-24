Valdosta Police Holds Community Forum With Public

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is hosting the second Community Forum of 2018 on Thursday, April 12th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Valdosta/Lowndes Parks and Recreation Auditorium located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta. All community members and leaders in South Georgia are invited.

The department started the quarterly forums in 2013 with the local civil rights groups to include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

In 2014, the forums were expanded to all members of the public to include members of civil rights groups. The purpose of the forums are multi-faceted:

 Discuss any concerns the community may have with the Valdosta Police Department

 Discuss concerns regarding the issues in the United States between law enforcement and the

community to include recent incidents

 Discuss crime issues in Valdosta to include crime prevention efforts

 To provide the community with better access to the Chief of Police and his command staff

 To share ideas with the department in areas to include police/community relations and crime

prevention

 Valdosta Police 2018 Complaints and status

 Valdosta Police 2018 Use of Force

 Valdosta Police 2018 Vehicle Pursuits

 Valdosta 2018 Crime YTD to include any high-profile cases and arrests

 Community Policing Efforts YTD

 Police Recruiting efforts

 Any other topics the community wishes to discuss