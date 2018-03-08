Valdosta Police Arrest Witness for Felony False Statement During Murder Case

Valdosta Police Report:

During the murder trial of Defendant Timothy Wiggins Jr., Zanobia Shepherd of Valdosta testified in Superior Court on March 6, 2018 to a Judge and Jury that she lied to Valdosta Police on August 17, 2015 regarding her accounts of the murder of Anthony Barber. During that investigation, Shepherd testified on body-camera video that she observed Defendant Wiggins carrying a handgun just after she heard shooting outside her home on the 1700 block of Ricardo Street. During her testimony under oath in Superior Court on March 6th, Shepherd stated she provided the police false information when she was interviewed back in August 2015. Regardless of the information provided by Shepherd, Valdosta Police had two eyewitnesses to the incident and Wiggins was found guilty of Malice Murder yesterday (March 7, 2018).

“Mrs. Shepherd’s conduct was totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Either she lied to law enforcement on-scene back on March 17, 2015 or she lied in court. Her conduct in this case makes the job of law enforcement and

prosecutors who work hard to keep our communities safe that much more difficult. In either case, regardless of her reasoning, she now faces FELONY False Statement to Law Enforcement and if found guilty, she is looking at the possibility of 1 to 5 years in prison”, stated Chief Brian Childress.