Valdosta Police arrest two subjects for discharging firearms in apartment complex while in possession of narcotics

Valdosta Police Department Report:

On February 28, 2018, at approximately 8:27pm, multiple residents living in the Park Chase Apartment Complex (1100 Old Statenville Road) began calling 911 requesting assistance from the Valdosta Police Department. The citizen’s advised that three male subjects were discharging firearms illegally in the parking lot of the highly populated apartment complex. Multiple uniformed VPD police officers responded to the area to assist in looking for the described subjects.

When officers arrived, residents advised officers that they observed the individuals take off running on foot. Officer’s set up a perimeter and a VPD K-9 unit was utilized to begin tracking the subjects. Within minutes, two of the individuals were located area of Sharper Circle and Morningside Drive. Both were detained and questioned. The investigation revealed that both subjects and a third suspect who is not in custody at this point, while under the influence of unknown intoxicants, were firing weapons in the densely populated apartment complex while in possession of narcotics and a stolen firearm. Two firearms, and over 7 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution were located as a result of the arrest. One of the firearms recovered had been reported stolen out of Hamilton County, FL.

*The third suspect is still being sought.

Both were taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Where they will now face charges of:

Anthony Dudley:

• Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (FELONY)

• Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)

• Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (FELONY)

• Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Devante Dudley:

• Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

• Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)

• Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

*This case is still active and further charges may be forthcoming.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the cooperation of the residents of Park Chase who came forward and not only called 911 during

the incident but came forward and assisted officers in identifying the offenders before anyone could be hurt by their actions,” said Lieutenant

Adam Bembry.