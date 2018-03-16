Valdosta Police Arrest two after Assault on Homeowner

Valdosta Police Report:

On 03-15-2018 at approximately 11:06 pm, Valdosta Police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Remington Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a homeowner who advised that he was attacked by two subjects.

The homeowner advised while he was standing in his yard speaking with a friend, two unknown subjects walked across his private property without permission. The homeowner advised when he confronted the two subjects about being on his property, he was attacked. The homeowner advised that he was struck several times and was eventually knocked to the ground. The homeowner advised that he was then kicked in the head several times while laying on the ground unable to defend himself. The homeowner had visible superficial injuries.

Multiple VPD units began searching the area and within minutes, the two subjects were located. Once positively identified, both were taken into custody. The adult, now identified as 19 year old Jamontae Mayo, was transported to the Lowndes County Jail and will face charges of Criminal Trespassing and Battery. The juvenile offender was also charged with Battery and was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

“This kind of nonsense will not be tolerated in our city. If you do it, you will be arrested and charged,” said Chief Brian Childress.

Jamontae Mayo