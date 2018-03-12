Valdosta Police Arrest Male for Vehicle Break-In

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 1:11am, a citizen called 911 requesting emergency assistance from the Valdosta Police Department. The citizen advised E-911 that he had just caught an unknown subject breaking into his vehicle attempting to steal his private property.

Valdosta Police uniformed officers responded to the area and made contact with the citizen. The citizen advised that he was working inside of a local business when he discovered an unknown subject inside of his vehicle attempting to steal his property. The citizen advised that he did not know the subject and no one had permission to be inside of his personal automobile. The citizen advised that he was able to detain the unknown subject until Valdosta Police arrived on scene. Officers on scene made contact with the unknown subject, now identified as Kevin Brown. The officers on scene investigated the accusation and through the investigation were able to determine that Brown illegally entered the citizen’s vehicle with the intent to commit a theft. Brown was also found to have two active arrest warrants and was in possession of Marijuana. Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident. Warrants were presented on Brown to the Lowndes County Magistrates’ Court and were signed.

Brown now faces charges of:

• Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Entering Auto

• Possession of Tools for the Commission of Crime

• Possession of Marijuana

Active Warrants on Brown not related to incident:

• Failure to Appear Warrant

• Probation Violation Warrant

*This case is still active and more charges may be forthcoming

“As we routinely state, law enforcement cannot be everywhere so we need our citizens to be the eyes and ears for us. The citizen in this case is commended for helping us bring a felon to justice”, said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.