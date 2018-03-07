Valdosta Narcotics detectives arrest subject while in possession of drugs and firearm

Valdosta Police Department Report:

On March 6, 2018 at approximately 2 pm, Valdosta Police Narcotics Detectives observed a vehicle traveling in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue. Detectives observed an equipment violation on the vehicle while traveling. Detectives initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle to address the equipment violation with the driver. Detectives made contact with the driver, identified as 38-year- old Roddrick Burns of Adel, GA. While speaking about the equipment violation, Burns advised detectives that he did not have a valid driver’s license. While speaking with Burns, detectives began to detect the odor of marijuana emitting from Burns’ vehicle.

The subsequent investigation related to the odor of marijuana revealed that Burns had several kinds of illegal narcotics in his possession. VPD detectives recovered approximately 59.1 grams of Marijuana, 9.1 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, more commonly known as Ecstasy), 0.3 grams of cocaine, and 9.7 grams of a suspected illegal substance that has not yet been identified. The unknown substance was sent to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for identification.

The total street value of the narcotics that was seized by the detectives is approximately $2,122. Detectives also recovered a handgun, along with currency and tools that are indicative of narcotics sales.

Burns was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on the following charges:

 Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (FELONY)

 Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (FELONY)

 Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (FELONY)

 Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

 Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

 Miscellaneous traffic charges (Misdemeanor)

 *One outstanding active arrest warrant not related to this incident.

The investigation is on-going and further charges are pending on Burns.

“Due to the diligent effort by VPD Narcotics detectives in this case, an out of town narcotics dealer was taken off of Valdosta city streets, along with a substantial amount of narcotics and a handgun,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.