Valdosta Middle School STEM presents at Rotary Club Meeting

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta Middle School STEM Student Ambassadors met with the Valdosta Rotary Club March 14 to present information on the VMS STEM program. The presentation covered VMS STEM Academy accomplishments, future goals for the program, and potential impact in the community. The VMS STEM Academy promotes partnerships with community businesses and encourages students to develop leadership skills.