Valdosta Mayor and City Council Set Goals for FY 2019

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The Valdosta Mayor and City Council held their Strategic Initiatives Summit (SIS) on March 16-17. The annual planning event allows for the city’s top officials to spend an uninterrupted length of time discussing important issues and setting a number of goals for Fiscal Year 2019.

After two days of discussions about the city’s top priorities, city officials set the following 10 community-focused goals for the new fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018.

Continue to work in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority and others to enhance economic development in the city and the community.

In collaboration with the Valdosta Housing Authority, develop a plan to gain public and private support for a mixed-use housing development. Continue to operate the city in a fiscally responsible manner. Collaborate with community and regional leaders to continue advocacy efforts on behalf of Moody Air Force Base in support of its value to national defense and our community and seek opportunities for base growth and expansion in preparation for any potential future Base Realignment and Closure Commissions (BRAC). Hold meetings of city elected officials and staff with the city school system and parents to identify and encourage good life decisions for our youth and to help prepare them for future success. Develop and implement a “saggy pants” ordinance to instill a sense of pride in the community. Research and recommend the implementation of a “Redevelopment Tax Incentive Ordinance” for council action. Appoint a facilities committee to study, evaluate, and recommend improvements of existing facilities or expansion/replacement of city facilities. Promote and encourage raising the median income by bridging with the K-12 and higher education to develop a workforce prepared to take advantage of higher paying jobs. Develop a listing of SPLOST VIII projects.

The mayor and council also approved more than a dozen action items, which include modifying the Overlay Districts, exploring public transportation options, improving parks, beautifying the city, and revamping downtown programs, among others.

The goals and action items are posted at http://www.valdostacity.com/strategic-initiatives-summit, along with goals from recent years. For more information, contact City Hall at 229-259-3500.