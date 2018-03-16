Valdosta Man Sentenced To 75 Months In Prison

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Senior United States District Court Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Jahmal Malcom McGee, age 24, of Valdosta, GA, to 75 months of imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was handed down on March 14, 2018 in Valdosta, Georgia.

Mr. McGee pled guilty to the charge on October 12, 2017. As part of the plea Mr. McGee admitted that on April 25, 2017, two FBI Task Force Officers (TFOs) encountered him and learned that he had an active warrant outstanding for violating his probation. Mr. McGee was also known to be an active member of the Black Gangster Disciples. Mr. McGee was then arrested and, during a search incident to that arrest, authorities found a small quantity of methamphetamine and a stolen Glock, 9 mm, semi-automatic pistol in Mr. McGee’s right pocket. A thirty round Glock magazine containing thirty 9 mm cartridges was also found in his left side front pocket.

Mr. McGee was prohibited from possessing a firearm as the result of a 2013 conviction of conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Lowndes County Superior Court. He was also convicted of attempted armed robbery in Lowndes County 2015.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October, 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

“Yet another case of guns and drugs being found together on a convicted felon. Hopefully the sentence in this case, along with others prosecuted by my office and our state counterparts, will get the message out that criminals with guns will do more time because of their decision to go armed. That is the goal of the Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative, and it is being achieved,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

The case was investigated by FBI Task Force Officers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Valdosta Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Sonja B. Profit prosecuted the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.