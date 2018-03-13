Valdosta High School’s Marchin’ Cats 2018 Colorguard and Dance Line Auditions

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

The VHS Marching Cats will hold their week-long Colorguard and Dance Line audition camp for the 2018 marching season beginning Monday, March 19 through Friday, March 23.

Camp/practices where students will learn the routine will be held in the VHS Band room and the band courtyard starting at 3:30 pm and ending at 6:00 pm.

Actual auditions will be held in the VHS Bandroom on Friday, March 23 starting at 3:30pm.

Audition packets are available and can be picked up from Mrs. Cook at VHS, the VHS Band Room, or the middle school’s band office. Packets are also available online, click here to download.

For more information please contact Mrs. Karen Cook, VHS Auxiliary Coordinator at kcook@gocats.org or 229-333-8540.