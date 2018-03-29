Valdosta High Crowns Miss VHS 2018

Photo L-R: Sarah Creamer, 1st Runner Up; Brooke Meindl, Miss VHS 2018; Kenyatta Williams, 3rd Runner Up

Valdosta High School Press Release:

Thirteen young ladies took to the stage for the Miss VHS Scholarship pageant on March 17. Contestants participated in interview, spirit/casual wear, evening gown and talent competition. The top 5 went on to compete in a round of on-stage question/interview, culminating in the crowning of Miss VHS 2018.

Miss VHS will receive a $5,000 scholarship at the conclusion of her reign next year after completing the appearances and other public relations requirements. The first runner up receives a $1,000 scholarship and the third runner up receives a $350 scholarship.

Congratulations Miss VHS 2018, Brooke Meindl, 1st runner up, Sarah Creamer and 2nd runner up, Kenyatta Williams.

Brooke is the 16 year old daughter of Arnie and Rebecca Meindl. Brooke is a member of the drama club and band. She enjoys acting, modeling, and singing. Brooke recently won best supporting actress at the region competition. She plans to pursue a career in acting.