Valdosta High Baseball Looks To Stay Undefeated

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High baseball team has started off the season 8-0 and looks to make it 9-0 after playing Madison County tonight.

Valdosta has had an amazing start to the 2018 baseball season. They’ve competed in some close games including the games against Alpharetta, Glenwood and Chiles High School. They have also dominated some games against Hamilton County, Early County and Paulding County.

Madison County comes into the game with 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie. They would love to put an end to the Valdosta winning streak and turn the momentum around for their season.

Madison County plays at Valdosta tonight at 7 PM.

2018 Valdosta High Baseball Schedule: http://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/valdosta-wildcats-(valdosta,ga)/baseball/schedule.htm

