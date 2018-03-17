Valdosta City Schools Celebrates School Board Appreciation Week

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta City Schools is joining in a statewide celebration to acknowledge the work and dedication of local school board members. The week of March 12-16, has been proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia. This week-long observance calls attention to the positive contributions made by local boards of education.

The ten schools and several departments within the district sent hand-written notes, student artwork, and other small tokens of their appreciation for each of the board members for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.

“Valdosta City Schools has the largest board of education in the state with nine members. These nine members work tirelessly to support the vision and mission of our school district. They dedicate up to 22 nights in a 52 week period, weekends representing our district at educational conferences, and attend countless committee meetings, all for the betterment of our schools. I think it goes without saying, that we are very blessed to have these men and women serve as our board of education members,” said superintendent, Dr. Todd Cason.

Board of Education members currently serving our school district:

District 1 – Mrs. Liz Shumphard (Chair)

District 2 – Mrs. Vanassa Flucas

District 3 – Mr. Warren Lee

District 4 – Mrs. Tyra Howard

District 5 – Mr. Trey Sherwood (Vice Chair)

District 6 – Dr. Tad Moseley

Superward East – Ms. Debra Bell

Superward West – Mrs. Kelly Wilson

At-Large – Mr. Stacy Bush

As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing school personnel, providing buildings and equipment, operating a transportation system, and disbursing school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools and must study, evaluate, and decide what actions are in the best interest of those students.

The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) sponsors this week-long celebration. The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education. Please visit gsba.com for more information.