Valdosta Celebrates National Community Development Week, April 2-6

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will participate in the 2018 observance of National Community Development Week, April 2 – 6, with a variety of events that highlight the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program that provides grants to states, cities and counties to devise neighborhood approaches to improve the physical, economic and social conditions in communities. Although the CDBG program across the nation has been cut significantly in the past several years, Valdosta’s program remains a valuable resource to its citizens and works to improve the overall condition of our city neighborhoods.

The following is a list of events coordinated by the Neighborhood Development Division to observe National Community Development Week locally.

Monday, April 2: Proclamation and Call to Action

The celebration in Valdosta will kick off with Mayor John Gayle issuing a proclamation supporting the CDBG program. The proclamation will be presented to the Neighborhood Development staff at 10:30 a.m. in the Mayor’s office. Staff will also use this opportunity to call our community to action on making sure our state and federal legislators know how important this funding is to our community. Citizens will be asked to give our federal and state legislators a call or send them an email to voice our appreciation for the Community Development Block Grant Program and our assistance from HUD in the City of Valdosta.

Tuesday, April 3: Ribbon Cutting on CDBG Reconstructed York Street Home

The city is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. for a newly-reconstructed home at 508 York Street, located in the city’s Designated Revitalization Areas. The reconstructed home was built utilizing CDBG funding.

Wednesday, April 4: Knowing Your Fair Housing Rights Workshop

Home Safe, LLC will host a workshop for all interested citizens in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. In an effort to attract more citizens to important fair housing information, this session will be offered at two times. A mid-day session will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m., which includes a box lunch for all pre-registered individuals. The evening session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., which includes light snacks for all pre-registered individuals.

Thursday, April 5: SEEDS for Success, “One Day to Start”

Hosted in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, this one-day small business start-up session is part of the Valdosta-Lowndes Business University. It is designed specifically for anyone interested in turning their business idea into a reality. The workshop will be held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for pre-registered individuals. Pre-registration is available online at www.valdostachamber.com/events.

Friday, April 6: Neighborhood Development Program Open House

The Neighborhood Development staff invites the public to visit their offices to explore and become aware of the many services and programs the division offers to the citizens of Valdosta. Single Family Housing Rehabilitation, Goodwill on the Go Job/Career Training, Small Business Seed Loans & Continuing Education Classes, Affordable and Fair Housing Education and Summits, and Bulk Trash Amnesty Day cleanups are just a few programs offered on a regular basis to assist in the areas of community revitalization. Staff will be available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for citizens to “pop in” and enjoy some light refreshments, while learning of the many programs and services offered through the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

For more information about National Community Development Week, contact the Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3671, or visit their second-floor offices at 300 N. Lee Street.