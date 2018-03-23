Valdosta Announces Good Friday Sanitation Schedule

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Friday, March 30 in observance of Good Friday.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage only on Friday, March 30. Sanitation customers who normally have their sanitation collected on Fridays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 2 for both Friday and Monday pickups.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Monday. Since special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, citizens are urged to minimize any calls for special pickup requests for the adjusted Good Friday schedule.

Call 229-259-3590 for more information or visit http://www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services​.