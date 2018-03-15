UGA Talks To Crean On Possible Job

After Matta turned down the UGA job, Georgia got in contact with Tom Crean, former Indiana Coach.

Crean had a tremendous tenure at Indiana, taking them to the Sweet 16 three times and he took Marquette to the final four in 2003. Crean’s career record is 356-201. He’s free to talk to Georgia as much as he wants. Other coaches will have to wait seeing that they’re in the NCAA tournament.

UGA has also been interested in Earl Grant, Shake Smart and Greg McGarity.

More info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/college/uga-tom-crean-discuss-basketball-coaching-job/4SvK5Ctn6U7ZqYDqZhJReK/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun