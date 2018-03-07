UCF Trying To Get License Plate Approved

The University of Central Florida went undefeated and they’re trying to get a a license plate approved that honors their undefeated season.

UCF capped off a perfect season after they defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl. UCF was a big underdog to Auburn so it’s only right that they call themselves national champions after they defeated the team that beat the number 1 team twice in the final 3 weeks of the regular season.

The license plate still has to be passed by the senate before going to Gov. Rick Scott.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/UCF-championship-license-plate-part-of-transportation-bill-475879193.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun