“Tossed and Found” Returns Saturday

VJSL Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta Junior Service League’s 7th Annual Tossed and Found Thrift Sale will be held Saturday, March 3rd from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Mathis Auditorium located at 2300 North Ashley Street.

Shoppers can expect to find a wide assortment of furniture, home accessories, toys, electronics, sporting goods, books, and so much more. “We are looking forward to another great sale,” said Emily Wetherington, Tossed and Found chairman. “We have been collecting items all year and are very excited about our selection.”

From 7 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., admission is $3. Starting at 11 a.m., admission is free, all items are 50% off, and there will be a $5 Stuff-A- Sack sale. For the Stuff-A- Sack sale, shoppers can purchase a reusable shopping tote for $5, and any items that fit in the tote are theirs for no extra cost. Doors will close between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to prepare for the Half-Off and Stuff-A- Sack sales. Tossed and Found is cash-only.

Proceeds from the sale fund the Valdosta Junior Service League’s community-based programs. “We work hard to make a difference locally,” Wetherington said. “Through Tossed and Found, we try to serve the community in two ways: first, by making quality used goods available to the community at low prices, and, second, by raising money through those sales to support local non-profit organizations.”

Tossed and Found is presented by O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta. Other sponsors include Napa Auto Parts, Citizens Bank, Chicken Salad Chick, Radiology Associates of Valdosta, Tin Lily Designs, South Georgia Sealcoating & Striping, Miller Hardware, Stifel, Blanton & Griffin, Traditions Flooring, Brett Hester, DMD A Family Dental Practice, Gerlock Dance Studio, Doug Henderson Memorial Foundation, Bassford Packaging. In-kind donations have been provided by 84-West Self Storage and HAUL-Lelujah Moving Company.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/VJSLThriftSale.

For more information about the Valdosta Junior Service League visit www.vjsl.org.