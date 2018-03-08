Thomasville Wins First Boys Basketball State Championship

Thomasville Bulldogs defeated the Vidalia Indians last night 66-31 in the GHSA Basketball AA State Championship.

Vidalia and Thomasville had a tough road to the state championship, defeating some tough opponents. Vidalia came in the state tournament at 23-8 and Thomasville came into the tournament 27-3.

Thomasville went through Swainsboro, Dublin, Spencer and Glenn Hills before defeating Vidalia in the state championship.

Vidalia defeated tough teams through the tournament including Early County, Washington County, Jordan, and Laney.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Thomasville-community-cheers-on-boys-basketball-team-THS-claims-first-ever-state-championship-title-476179173.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun