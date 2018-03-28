Thomasville residents outraged with new apartment construction

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The development of a new apartment complex isn’t even finished, but the construction is already angering neighbors.

Nearby residents say the construction for Market Station Apartments is not what they were promised.

What some say should be an exciting new development, others say is only disturbing the peace.

Residents say it’s causing a list of problems for surrounding neighborhoods, like Rachel Lane. Homeowners say when they walk onto their back porches, they hear the sound of heavy machinery and see multiple windows looking into their backyards.

“We’ve had disturbances, deliveries, loud music, and nudity exposure,” said one Rachel Lane resident.

“You don’t want them looking at your single daughter or you don’t want your elderly mom watching some man urinate off the porch,” said another.

Both residents attended Monday’s City Council meeting and shared their displeasure.

“The plans called for no windows facing many of the adjoining properties. I don’t know what happened there, but that totally got mixed up,” said Keith Mirick, a nearby neighbor who also attended the meeting.

Residents say the damage is already done and their trust is gone.

“Now, you can see directly over the fence. It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Mirick.

He believes the new development is going to hurt people’s property value when selling their home.

“This from October of 2016, has been the worst experience when it should have been one of the most proudest and most enjoyable moments of my life,” said Morgan Bailey, a Rachel Lane resident at the City Council meeting.

“I honestly don’t know what we can do, but we’ll try. What you’re going through was and is a tragedy,” said council member David Hufstetler at the meeting.

Residents thanked the council for allowing a fence to go up at two different openings. However, they say it doesn’t fix their other concerns, such as a lack of privacy.

(WCTV)