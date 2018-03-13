Thomasville Police arrests local teen for entering parked car, recovers stolen gun

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — Sunday, Thomasville Police responded to a call about two males entering a parked car at the Gateway Shopping Center.

They say the victim called 911 around midnight, after witnessing it happen.

Police were able to arrest 17-year-old Devin Willis, who was trying to escape into the woods behind Hardees.

“Getting that information out quickly and as accurately as he did, that helped us in this case tremendously,” says Sgt. Toby Knifer, with TPD.

Sgt. Knifer says they were able to recover the gun Willis stole from the vehicle.

TPD says most importantly, they were able to take another repeat offender off the streets.

They say Willis has a lengthy criminal background and was just released on bond. He was recently arrested for a similar crime at the local YMCA.

“They’re getting pretty out of hand,” says Maria Valdez, a local shopper.

Monday, shoppers say they feel like they have to check over their shoulder wherever they go.

They say they just want to spend time with family and friends without having to worry about their car or items inside.

Valdez says she sees the issue everywhere, even in Moultrie, where her sister’s car was recently broken into.

“I feel like that does cause fear for a lot of people,” says Valdez. “Just to know wherever you could be that somebody could be looking at your car and what you’ve got inside.”

Thomasville Police say they’re seeing a problem with the teens breaking-in or stealing items from cars, but that it’s better than a few months ago.

They’re still looking for Willis’ partner in crime that got away on Sunday.

They’re encouraging residents to continue locking their cars and reporting any suspicious activity.

(WCTV)