The Most Expensive Age of Your Life Is 31

Wise Brother Media – It’s a good thing you’re saving up so much cash by living with your parents in your 20s, because you’re gonna have to CASH OUT right after.

According to a new survey, the most expensive age of the average person’s life is . . . 31.

Here’s why. The survey found that’s the age when most people will either have a wedding and honeymoon . . . buy a house . . . have a baby . . . or do two of those or all three.

The average person drops almost $60,000 when they’re 31, which is much higher than any other age.

The survey also found that 33% of them will get help from their parents covering all those costs.

(Daily Mail)