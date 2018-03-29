Ten Teams Win VLPRA Basketball Championships

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Basketball program crowned champions in each of its ten leagues, with teams from area schools taking home titles. VLPRA held over 500 games for 84 teams in its school-based league this season. Playoffs concluded recently, with the following teams winning league championships:

Kindergarten/1st Grade Girls: Georgia Christian Elementary

2nd/3rd Grade Girls: Sallas Mahone Elementary

4th/5th Grade Girls: Vikings Crimson*

Kindergarten/1st Grade Boys: Sallas Mahone Elementary Gold

2nd Grade Boys: WG Nunn Elementary*

3rd Grade Boys: Crossroads Elementary*

4th Grade Boys: WG Nunn Elementary*

5th Grade Boys: Lake Park Elementary

6th Grade Boys: JL Newbern Middle

7th/8th Grade Boys: JL Newbern Middle Black*

Five of the teams went undefeated- they are noted with a * by their names.