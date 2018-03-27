Tallahassee Community College Girls Basketball Are National Champs

Tallahassee – The Tallahassee Community College (TCC) girls basketball team are Junior College National Champs after defeating Trinity Valley Community College.

TCC beat Trinity Valley 69-51. It is the first championship in any sport for TCC since 1994. They finished the season at 29-6.

Per WCTV, “The school said a second celebration is in the works, but for now, the team said it feels good to be celebrating such a major victory.”

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/TCC-Womens-Basketball-team-wins-Junior-College-National-Championship-477997333.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun