Taco Bell Is Making Tortilla Chips That Taste Like Their Hot Sauces

Taco Bell's sauce packets are pretty legendary, so I guess this was inevitable.

They just announced they’re making a new line of tortilla chips that taste like their sauce packets. And the chip bags will even look just like the sauce packets.

The chips will come in mild and fire . . . turning the diablo sauce into a chip was apparently too much. They’ll also have a “classic” flavor with no seasoning. And they are going to hit grocery stores in May.

