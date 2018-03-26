Sweet Annie Bee’s Brings Unique Sweets to Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Sweet Annie Bee’s is more than just a one-of-a-kind sweet shop in Valdosta; it is a dream come true for Becky Johnson and Anne Howard.

Best friends since high school, Becky dreamt of owning a business while Anne was a master in the kitchen.

“She’d get calls saying ‘Hey, I need you to make this for my kid’s birthday’ and Anne would wrangle me to come help her,” Becky said. “I told her one day I’d market and sell her.”

The duo worked out of their homes for about two years. Continued growth made a storefront necessary and Sweet Annie Bee’s officially opened September 26, 2017.

“We wanted more of a French bakery look,” Becky said of the store. “We also wanted to add a gift shop.”

Anne, a former teacher at Valdosta High School, dedicates all her time to the business, crafting classic desserts and creating unique “mad scientist” sweets that can’t be found anywhere else.

Menu items range from scones to specialty candies, with turtles and bon bons being some of their best sellers. The duo takes great pride in the fact that everything in their shop is handmade with no premade items used.

Orders can be placed for trays with customizable chocolate to fit any theme and color scheme, perfect for baby showers or weddings.

“If we can get Valdosta to try Anne’s food, they’ll be hooked for life,” Becky said.

Sweet Annie Bee’s is located at 2525 N. Ashley St. and can be reached at (229) 588-1891.

Store hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

