St. John Catholic School Presents 20th Annual Reverse Draw St. Patrick’s Day Gala
VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School will present its 20th Annual Reverse Draw St. Patrick’s Day Gala Saturday, March 17 at James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
This is a fun filled night with Big Brothers Boombox live band, live and silent auctions, Casino, Steel’s Raffle, and a draw where the last ticket drawn wins $10,000.
Tickets are $125 per couple and include dinner for two, two beverages and a chance to win $10,000!
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.
More information:
reversedraw@stjohnschl.org
facebook.com/stjohnreversedraw