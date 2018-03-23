Spring into energy savings with tips from Georgia Power

Georgia Power Press Release:

ATLANTA — Tuesday was the first day of Spring and Georgia Power reminds customers to spring into energy savings by focusing on energy efficiency throughout the house. Spring is a great time to evaluate home energy usage and make adjustments and upgrades that can deliver big savings during the heat of summer.

Spring tips from Georgia Power include:

Focus on the Fridge : Proper cleaning and maintenance of the refrigerator, such as dusting the dirt from refrigerator coils and removing food to allow air to circulate, can reduce its energy consumption.

: Proper cleaning and maintenance of the refrigerator, such as dusting the dirt from refrigerator coils and removing food to allow air to circulate, can reduce its energy consumption. Watch the Windows: Cleaning windows or dusting blinds? Be sure to leave them open to take advantage of natural light during the day. Consider opening windows, and turning off your A/C, when cooler weather allows.

Cleaning windows or dusting blinds? Be sure to leave them open to take advantage of natural light during the day. Consider opening windows, and turning off your A/C, when cooler weather allows. Fire Up the Grill: Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves.

Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves. Think Thermostat: Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.

Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Tune Up the A/C: Have your A/C professionally serviced now to ensure it’s running efficiently. Trim nearby plants around the A/C units so they can receive proper air flow.

Saving Made Easy

Georgia Power offers customers convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online at www.georgiapower.com/save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses, through programs such as the Residential HVAC Service Program and the Refrigerator Recycling Program. Additionally, step by step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power’s YouTube Channel. Customers can also visit Georgia Power Marketplace online at www.georgiapowermartketplace.com to purchase the most popular energy saving products from smart thermostats to LED lighting.

