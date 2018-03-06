Spring Electronics Recycling Event Scheduled for April 7

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, in partnership with #KLVB, Atlanta Recycling Solutions, and Georgia Power, will host the Spring Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Mathis Auditorium parking lot, 2300 North Ashley Street.

Items accepted at no charge include personal computers, floppy/disk drives, CD-ROMs, circuit boards, PC power supplies, keyboards, mouse/mice, LCD PC monitors, laptops, printers, fax machines, copiers, stereos/VCR/CD players, typewriters, test equipment, networking equipment, modems, UPS batteries, cell phones, phones, scanners and cabling. Chargeable items include CRT PC monitors ($10) and televisions ($20).

Items NOT accepted include console/projection televisions, washer/dryers, vacuum cleaners, humidifiers, refrigerators, car batteries, toaster ovens, de-humidifiers, gas powered tools, tires, battery powered tools, freezers, blenders, household trash, mixers, ovens and microwaves.

For more information regarding the electronics recycling event, contact the Public Works Department at (229) 671-3640.

