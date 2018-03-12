VALDOSTA – South Georgia Loves Moody Week officially kicked off Monday with an event at the Turner Center for the Arts. Each day for the rest of the week has been assigned a specific way to honor the airmen of Moody Air Force Base with Tuesday being “Pray for Moody Day.”

Below is the original press release.

City of Valdosta Press Release:

South Georgia – Berrien, Cook, Lanier and Lowndes counties are celebrating the Airmen of Moody Air Force Base and their families with events and activities during South Georgia Loves Moody Week, March 12 – 17.

The Association of Defense Communities (ADC) is a national organization focused on community-military issues. They recognize military communities and regions that go above and beyond to improve the quality of life for service members and their families. Defense communities work every day to make their installations and military families feel welcome, hence the recognition as a Great American Defense Community (GADC).

“The men and women who serve our nation deserve our full support whether they are on a mission abroad or on duty at an installation closer to home,” ADC President Bill Parry said. “Communities have found many ways to show service families that they are welcome on both sides of the installation fence, and the Great American Defense Communities program has quickly become an important way to highlight their successes.”

Also included in the 2018 class of GADC is the Chesapeake Science & Security Corridor, near Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland; the Greater Fort Knox region in Kentucky; the San Diego Region; and Tampa Bay, Florida.

South Georgia Loves Moody Week, March 12 – 17, will be all about honoring Moody Air Force Base:

Monday, March 12 th : Kick-Off Event

: Kick-Off Event Tuesday, March 13 th : Pray for Moody Day

: Pray for Moody Day Wednesday, March 14 th : South Georgia Loves Moody Kids Day

: South Georgia Loves Moody Kids Day Thursday, March 15 th : Fly your flag for Moody Day

: Fly your flag for Moody Day Friday, March 16 th : Red Carpet for Moody Day

: Red Carpet for Moody Day Saturday, March 17th: South Georgia Businesses Love Moody Day

To learn more about how you can get involved in South Georgia Loves Moody Week, please contact your local Chamber of Commerce (Berrien, Cook, Lanier and Lowndes counties) or follow us on Facebook at @SouthGeorgiaLovesMoody. You can also share your experiences by using the hashtag #moodyisus.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief