Woman killed, man injured in Madison County shooting

WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Madison Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Wednesday at a residence on Mandina Avenue.

According to FDLE, a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle that was parked and left abandoned at the Madison County Memorial Hospital this morning.

A short time later, investigators located a man with a gunshot wound. He is being treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. FDLE says the incidents appear to be related.

As a precautionary measure, a lockdown was initiated in the immediate area surrounding the hospital. That lockdown has since been lifted. The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that there was no active shooter and that the lockdown was a precautionary measure during the early stages of the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. FDLE says they are looking for two people who may have been involved in shooting, but no description or vehicle description is available at this point.

Authorities have not released any details on a possible motive.

