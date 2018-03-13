SGMC Expands Primary Care Network

Dr. Dennis Thomas officially cuts the ribbon for SGMC Family Medicine.

South Georgia Medical Center Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to expand access to primary care in the South Georgia Region with the addition of SGMC Family Medicine at North Valdosta. SGMC Family Medicine is staffed by board certified physicians Dr. Dennis R. Thomas, Dr. Laura Guadiana Sanchez, Dr. Clifton B. Thomas and Dr. Kyle M. Adams.

From primary care to annual physical exams, treating infections like the flu, to minor injuries, such as sprains and laceration repairs, SGMC Family Medicine offers comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages.

Dr. Dennis Thomas, FAAFP, is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, with more than 37 years of experience in family, urgent care, and emergency medicine. He serves as the practice’s Medical Director. Dr. Guadiana Sanchez received her Medical Degree from University of California Davis School of Medicine and completed her residency at Long Beach Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program. Both Drs. Clifton Thomas and Kyle Adams are graduates of the Ross University School of Medicine, and completed their Family Medicine Residency at Florida Hospital in Orlando.



The SGMC Family Medicine offices are adjacently located at 3386 and 3374 Greystone Way in Valdosta. Patients can schedule appointments during the office hours of 8am to 5pm, Monday thru Friday, by calling 229-433-8181. For more information click here.