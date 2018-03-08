Sex offender captured in Cook County

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 8, 2018

COOK CO., Ga. (WCTV) — Deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office have captured a convicted sex offender.

37-year-old Chrystal Garren was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. She had outstanding warrants out of Coffee County for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration and violating the terms of her probation.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says Garren was convicted in 2003 of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

(WCTV)