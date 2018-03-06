Semi-truck full of drugs stopped along I-10 in Madison County

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A man has been arrested after a traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Madison County led to the discovery of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 8 p.m. Sunday, troopers conducted a traffic stop along I-10 near mile marker 258 on a semi-truck with no taillight and no tag light.

During the stop, troopers noticed several indicators of possible drug trafficking and requested consent to search the trailer.

The driver agreed to the search, during which troopers discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bags of a green leafy substance which appeared to be marijuana.

In total, 6 large boxes and 5 black garbage bags were retrieved from inside the trailer.

Troopers also located and seized 16 loadable debit cards that the driver had in his toiletry bag.

The semi-truck driver, identified as 28-year-old Hector Lazo Hernandez, of Miami Gardens, was arrested on marijuana trafficking charges.

FHP says, in total, 239 pounds of harmful drugs were seized during the stop.

(WCTV)