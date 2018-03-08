Seeking entries for award-winning Wiregrass literary journal

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, Ga—The Wiregrass Reader, a literary journal published by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, has won multiple awards for its format, content, and presentation in the American Scholastic Press Association’s Annual Scholastic Yearbook and Magazine Awards.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is requesting submissions for its tenth annual literary journal, The Wiregrass Reader, which will be published Fall Semester 2018. Submissions are accepted in the following categories: poetry, short stories, personal narratives, arguments/analyses, and photography. Please submit works through email with an attached file. The publication is coordinated by Cathy Leeman, Wiregrass English Instructor. Send submissions to Cathy Leeman at cathy.leeman@wiregrass.edu , or call 229.333.2100, ext. 2093 for more information.

The journal is open to students, faculty, and staff at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as well as area high school students and community members. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 11.