Scintilla Charter Academy Partners with ArtsNow to Integrate Arts Across the Curriculum

Scintilla Charter Academy Press Release:

Scintilla Charter Academy recently became a partner school with ArtsNow, a non-profit organization that works with schools to implement and support authentic arts integration school-wide.

When many schools across the country are cutting back or eliminating the arts from the school environment, SCA hopes to expand scholar’s horizons by utilizing teaching techniques school-wide that bring the arts into all subjects. By fostering carefully structured arts-based learning environments, scholars can excel academically, socially, and artistically by demonstrating deeper engagement in subject matter, enhanced social awareness, and improved retention of content.

“We believe that our scholars benefit from being exposed to the arts each and every day,” said Mandy Avera, Dean of Students at SCA.

“Since partnering with ArtsNow in January, our staff has participated in a one day intensive training followed by cycles of model lessons and planning sessions with ArtsNow consultants,” said Amanda Miller, SCA’s Director of Academic Enhancement. “They are working in the four domains of visual arts, music, theater, and dance to providestrategies to promote 21st century skills, critical and creative thinking, student achievement, and academic growth.”

Arts Integration compliments the deeper learning model used at SCA which honors the multidimensional nature of student achievement – mastery of knowledge and skills, positive character, and high-quality student work. ArtsNow works to build the confidence and skills of educators through professional development and resources to encourage integration of the arts across all grades and content areas. SCA identified the services provided by ArtsNow as a vital component to support the implementation of the school’s innovative educational framework.

“ArtsNow is honored to be in a strategic partnership with Scintilla Charter Academy. We are excited about working with the Scintilla team to positively impact teaching and learning through authentic arts integration. The students are enjoying their time with our consultants, and this is one of our best partnerships. I always look forward to my next visit to Scintilla,” said Crystal Collins, ArtsNow Director of Innovation and Operations.

To learn more about ArtsNow, visit http://artsnowlearning.org/about/school-partners. To see how SCA is integrating arts across the curriculum, visit facebook.com/ScintillaCharterAcademy.