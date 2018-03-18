Sallas Mahone Tome Society

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Tome Student Literacy Society (Tome Society) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in North Georgia. Tome Society provides student competitions; an annual It List of clean, entertaining, and encouraging children’s and young adult literature; book club activities; curriculum materials for educators; and an annual conference for both students and educators. All activities promote self-esteem, leadership skills, strong values, and nurture critical thinking, creativity, and imagination in the digital age.

Tome Society chapter members also have the opportunity to compete in a number of digital and face-to-face competitions throughout the school year. It List titles serve as the basis for several of these competitions including: book trailer video creation, blog book review article, promotional book flyer, fan fiction, and public speaking book talk (performed live at State Conference).

One of the tenets of Tome Society is to promote multiple forms of literacy in chapter activities. Students create written products, produce videos, produce digital portfolios, and use graphic design skills to produce flyers and infographics during Teen Tech Week, follow current events, and perform speeches in front of their peers.

Sallas Mahone became a member of Tome Society this year and won first place in the reading bowl competition. The team traveled to the University of North Georgia in Gainesville, GA to compete in a face-to-face reading bowl competition March 13, 2018 as well as attend TomeCon. TomeCon is a student conference filled with concurrent sessions based on all facets of literacy for students in grades 4-12. Session topics include reading, writing, technology, engineering, art, music, and more. Several authors from across the country will be visiting with and teaching students at the conference.