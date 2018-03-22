Sallas Mahone Elementary Named Tome Society Champions

They competed against 52 schools and won first place in the online reading bowl competition and first place in the face-to-face reading bowl competition. Congratulations to Andrea McEady whose t-shirt design won first place in Best Chapter t-shirt design. Team members are as follows:

Front Row: Austin Sanderson, Noah Murphree, Tofi Asebiomo, Braeden Lampkin,Shelby Steel, Ian Martin, Miracle Beaufort

Back Row: Nicole Lee, Andrea McEady, McKenna Cooley, Ada Brown, Myles Simpson, Carter McGhin, Ashton Beaufort, Michelle Beaufort. Missing: Caleb Smith and Prince Patel