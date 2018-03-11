Roadwork suspended for Spring Break travel

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Transportation is suspending construction projects on major roadways across Northwest Florida.

FDOT’s District Three office represents the Florida Panhandle, covering 16 counties and 11,500 square miles. The office’s coverage area extends from Pensacola to Tallahassee, and down to Apalachicola.

According to the office, there will be no work on state roads requiring lane closures from Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 25. FDOT says it made the decision in order to accommodate the thousands of travelers who come to Florida for spring break.

The department says existing work zones will remain in effect and motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through these areas.

Travelers can access traffic information by phone with Florida’s 511 service or online at www.FL511.com.

(WCTV)