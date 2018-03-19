Rep. Austin Scott Supports House Passage of STOP School Violence Act of 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released the following statement upon the House passing the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 (H.R. 4909). This bipartisan legislation would provide grant funding for evidence-based training to prevent school violence. Included in this measure is training for local law enforcement, school staff, and students to help identify and to try to stop student violence against themselves or others.

“As a father of three, I believe our children should never be worried that their schools are not safe, which is why I am proud to support this legislation giving our local school districts more tools to secure our classroom environments,” said Rep. Scott. “I will continue to engage with local law enforcement, teachers, and school superintendents on more possible solutions to ensure our students have safe learning environments.”

This legislation provides funding for:

Evidence-based technology and equipment to improve school security, including metal detectors

Development and operation of school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams

Continued coordination with local law enforcement

Technology and equipment to improve communication between law enforcement, students and school officials