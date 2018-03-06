Rep. Austin Scott Announces 2018 Congressional Art Competition

From the office of Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) announced the start of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students (9-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the 8th Congressional District are encouraged to participate. The winning entry from Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country.

All artwork must be submitted by March 23rd at one of the following five drop-off locations:

Three award-winning works of art will be selected by a distinguished panel of local judges. This year, in coordination with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, all of the entries from across the district will be displayed at the Valdosta Mall in Valdosta, GA, for an exhibit lasting from March 30 to April 23. Rep. Scott will announce the winners at an awards ceremony and reception at the Valdosta Mall on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.

The first-place art work will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for an eleven-month exhibit beginning in June. The winning student will receive two airline tickets to Washington, D.C. for the national ceremony and ribbon cutting of the art exhibit. The student will also be eligible to receive a $3,000 per year admission scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), should they apply and be accepted.

In addition to community professionals judging the top artwork, all of the submitted entries will be posted on Rep. Scott’s Facebook page, where Eighth District constituents will have the opportunity to choose a “People’s Choice Award.” The “People’s Choice Award” winner’s artwork will be displayed in Rep. Scott’s Washington, D.C. office for one year.

Additional details including rules and guidelines and a release form for participants can be found on Rep. Scott’s website at https://austinscott.house.gov/services/art-competition.

For more information or questions, please contact Alice Johnson in Rep. Scott’s Tifton Office at (229) 396-5175.